Vivo X60 Pro is scheduled to launch on December 29. Know more!!!

Vivo has begun teasing the launch of its upcoming flagship phone – Vivo X60 5G – on December 29.

The internet is flooded with leaks and teasers revealing the design and features of both the Vivo X60 and the Vivo X60 Pro. Just a few days ago, the real-life images of the standard X60 surfaced online. Now, ahead of the launch, both smartphones have been spotted at the company’s online store.

The Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro are the two models rumored to debut in the series. The Vivo X60 series is said to be powered by the new Samsung Exynos 1080 chipset. If this is accurate information, it will be the first phone from the company to come with an Exynos chipset. The teaser image suggests that Vivo X60 Pro 5G will sport a quad rear camera setup, while Vivo X60 5G will have a triple rear camera setup. The phones will run Vivo’s new OriginOS skin on top of Android OS.

Either way, fine details will be unveiled after two weeks at the launch event. Nevertheless, there is a high chance the smartphone will be initially launched for Chinese users only, just like the Vivo X50 series.