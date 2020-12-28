Aloe vera can be used for blood sugar management, skin and hair care, among others. Know how!!!

Aloe vera is a succulent plant species of the genus Aloe. An evergreen perennial, it originates from the Arabian Peninsula but grows wild in tropical, semi-tropical, and arid climates around the world. It is cultivated for agricultural and medicinal uses. The species is also used for decorative purposes and grows successfully indoors as a potted plant.

Study after study suggests that there are numerous benefits to eating Aloe Vera for everything from digestion, skin, immunity, hydration, and more. There are as many benefits as there are medicinal uses of aloe vera. The gel that is found on the inside of this plant is cooling and soothing for all sorts of things from burns, cuts, stings, bruises and rashes to welts, itching, blisters, infections, and abrasions.

Ingesting two tablespoons of aloe vera juice per day can cause blood sugar levels to fall in people with type 2 diabetes, according to a study Trusted Source in Phytomedicine: International Journal of Phytotherapy and Phytopharmacy. This could mean that aloe vera may have a future in diabetes treatment. These results were confirmed by another study Trusted Source published in Phytotherapy Research that used pulp extract.