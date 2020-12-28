Covid-19 Update: Vice President tests positive for coronavirus

Yet another top personality has tested positive for Covid-19. Hamilton Mourao, the Vice President of Brazil was tested coronavirus positive. This was informed by his office. Mourão’s office said he tested positive on Sunday afternoon. As per a statement issued by the office of Hamilton Mourao, he will remain in isolation at the official Vice Presidential residence.

President Jair Bolsonaro had tested positive in July and recovered after having only mild symptoms, after which First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro also contracted the virus.

Brazil currently accounts for the third highest number of Covid-19 cases and second highest deaths. Brazil now has nearly 7.5 million confirmed cases, and a total of 191,139 deaths from the virus.