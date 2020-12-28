Government to reduce bus fares in the state. Know more!!!

The government is preparing to reduce the bus fare in the state as the KSRTC buses are busy. The government will approach the Justice Ramachandran Commission in January to examine the extent of the current rate. The new rates will be decided according to this report.

Meanwhile, the Transport Department has maintained that it cannot go to the previous rate stipulated by the previous June when the bus fare is re-determined. The new rate stipulates that the price of diesel will increase by 10-15% from the previous one in June, taking into account the increase in diesel prices.

The increase in fares was 25% on June 2 last year when the number of passengers on buses was reduced by compliments to the Covid standard. Now, with the increase in the number of buses dependent, the passengers are allowed to travel. The KSRTC has decided to put all buses on the road from January 1. The fare was increased in June by retaining the ordinary minimum charge of Rs 8. The minimum charge distance was reduced from five kilometers (two fair stages) to two and a half (one fair stage). The rate of kilometer was 70 paise and 90 paise. 25% increase in superclass bus fares.