Gulf country to terminate expat teachers

A gulf country is likely to terminate expat teachers. Ministry of Education in Kuwait is planning to terminate expat teachers. The ministry is planning to terminate around 600 expatriate teachers who are still stranded abroad due to travel restrictions imposed because of Covid-19.

The list include teachers of computer, decoration and Islamic education. There are surplus staff in these subjects in Kuwait. Also these subjects can be taught by local hires from Kuwaitis and other Gulf nationals.

Also Read: Gulf country announces important decision

Earlier the Education Ministry has decided to bring back around 330 teachers stuck abroad and are needed in the country by issuing them new visas. They teach math, chemistry, English and physics.