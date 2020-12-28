India has asked all airlines informally not to fly in Chinese nationals….

The Centre has informally asked the airlines not to fly in Chinese nationals to the country; this decision follows China’s move to ban entry of flyers from India a month ago.

Chinese nationals who are eligible to fly as per the present rules for foreigners, have been travelling to a third country with which India has signed an air bubble agreement, and from there, they then fly to India. Thus, the Centre, specifically asked airlines, both Indian and foreign, not to fly them to India. Currently, tourist visas to India remain suspended, but foreigners are permitted to fly into the country for work as well as some other categories of non-tourist visas.

Meanwhile, some of the airlines, have asked the authorities to provide them with a written document or notification so that they can give a valid reason for denying boarding to Chinese nationals who booked on flights to India as per the present rules. China had in early November had additionally suspended all special flight operations from India, banning non-Chinese flyers from returning to the country in the wake of rising coronavirus cases on Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flights.

“The Chinese Embassy/Consulates in India will not stamp the Health Declaration Forms for the holders of the above-mentioned categories of visa or residence permits,” China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “Foreigners holding Chinese diplomatic, service, courtesy and C visas are not effected. Foreigners with emergency or humanitarian needs to visit China, can submit visa application to the Chinese Embassy/ Consulates in India. The entry into China with visas issued after November 3, 2020 is not effected”.