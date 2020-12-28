India to receive six COVID-19 vaccines by 2021; Center released details

New Delhi: The Serum Institute of India has said that India will get six Kovid vaccines by 2021. Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India, said that 50 percent of everything they produce will be donated to India and the World Health Organization’s vaccine global vaccine distribution arm, COVAX. At the same time, he says that in the first six months of next year, there will be a shortage of Covid vaccine worldwide and that situation cannot be avoided.

However, Poonawalla said the situation would change from August to September 2021. He said the shortage of vaccines would ease as other vaccine manufacturers began to make extensive preparations. The Serum Institute has entered into an agreement with AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford to develop the Covshield vaccine called the Oxford Vaccine. Earlier, it was reported that the Covshield vaccine would be the first to be approved in India. Meanwhile, a total of six vaccines are expected to reach India, including Covshield. Covacine, developed by Bharat Biotech in association with ICMR, is a vaccine manufactured by Biological E Ltd. of Hyderabad in association with MIT of the United States, ZyCoV-D, and Sputnik 5 of Russia.

