Make in India: Serum Institute launches the country’s first indigenous pneumonia vaccine

New Delhi: The Serum Institute of India has launched the country’s first indigenous pneumonia vaccine. The pneumonia vaccine will launch in a name of pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. In the presence of Union Health Minister Dr. Harsha Vardhan, the vaccine was launched by Adar Poonawala, CEO, Serum Institute. He said it was the first pneumonia vaccine in India and will protect children from the disease. Poonawala claimed that this was the cheapest pneumonia vaccine in the world.

The Union Health Minister said that this was an important moment for the country. He thanked the people of the country and lauded the Serum Institute for fully developing the vaccine in India. Earlier, the Union Ministry of Health had said that tests had shown that the vaccine could be effective against Streptococcus pneumonia in children. The vaccine was tested in India and the African country of Gambia. This is a significant boost to the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat projects called for by the Prime Minister.

