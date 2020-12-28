MS Dhoni wins ICC Spirit of Cricket Award; Watch the award-winning performance

The ICC has announced the Cricket Awards of the Decade. Indian captain Virat Kohli has been named the Garfield Sobers Cricketer of the Decade. Meanwhile, former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni has been awarded the Spirit of Cricket award. Dhoni won the award in 2011 following a controversy. Fans pointed out Dhoni’s move to allow Ian Bell, who was run out during the 2011 England Test, to recall and bat.

The incident happened on the third day of the Nottingham Test. England batsman Owen Morgan hits the ball to the boundary line. Praveen Kumar hit the ball near the line. Bell and Morgan thought the ball had crossed the boundary, clapped their hands, laughed, and returned to Pavilion. Meanwhile, Dhoni received the ball from Praveen Kumar and handed it over to Abhinav Mukund. Team India then appealed. It was clear in the video that the ball had not touched the boundary line. With that, Bell 137 is out. Bell was not at all satisfied with the unexpected outing. Realizing this, Dhoni withdrew his appeal. With that, Bell was back at the crease. Everyone in the gallery applauded Dhoni’s move.

Also read: Michael Jackson’s ‘ghost’ wandering bungalow; know the one who bought Neverland….