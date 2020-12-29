ALERT!!! Three cases were detected after the 2000 daily deadline in Sydney

New South Wales declared its downward trend of new Covid-19 infections today but authorities suggested people be on “high alert” after cases were discovered outside the current virus cluster.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said, “Three cases were detected after the 2000 daily deadline, which under investigation.” He said, “I am not ruling out they are linked to the (Sydney) cluster… but until those links are established all of us in Greater Sydney must be on high alert.”

Berejiklian said, “We do not want people to think we’re out of the woods, every time we get a couple of cases overnight which are not directly linked to the Northern Beaches it gives us concern.” Australia reported just over 28,300 COVID-19 cases and 909 fatalities since the pandemic started.