Gold prices continue to fluctuate in the state. Today, the sovereign fell by Rs 320 to Rs 37,360. The price of a gram is Rs 4670. This is down from Rs 37,680 on Monday.

Global gold price is at $ 1,875.61 an ounce. Global stock market growth and the US economic package have weighed on prices. Gold futures are trading at Rs 50,067 per 10 grams on the commodity market MCX. The price has fluctuated between Rs 50,000-50,500 in the last five trading days.