Gulf country to reopen its land, sea and airports

A gulf country has decided to reopen all its borders. The country has decided to reopen land, sea and airports. Kuwait has announced the decision.

Kuwait will resume international flights from and to the country from January 1,2021. The land and sea ports will be reopened from January 2, 2021.

The decision was taken by the Kuwait cabinet. The cabinet decided to open the land and sea ports daily, as of Saturday January 2, from 9am to 3pm. These decisions will be reviewed according to developments regarding the spread of coronavirus.

Also Read: UAE Prime Minister makes important announcement regarding visa rules

Kuwait had suspended all commercial flights and closed its land and sea borders until January 1. The country imposed restrictions after a new strain of muted coronavirus was found in England.