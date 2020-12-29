Rajesh Khanna’s Birthday: Look some adorable pictures of the legendary actor

Rajesh Khanna was an Indian actor, film producer and politician who is best known for his work in Hindi cinema. He is introduced as the “First Superstar” of Indian cinema. He starred in 15 consecutive solo hit films from 1969 to 1971, a record unbroken.

In the year 1966, Rajesh Khanna made his debut with the film Aakhri Khat. He has been a part of 168 films and 12 short films. The late legendary actor was posthumously awarded Padma Bhushan which is India’s third-highest civilian honor. In 2013, he was given the title of Indian Cinema’s First Superstar at the Dadasahed Phalke Academy Award.

Rajesh Khanna died on July 18, 2012, after a prolonged illness. He was experiencing from cancer and was admitted to the hospital multiple times until he passed away at his bungalow ‘Aashirwad’.