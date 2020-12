Bhutan government has extended the nationwide lockdown. The lockdown was extended considering the Covid-19 situation. The lockdown will be in force “until the festivities of New Year and Nyilo are over”.

Nyilo is considered as an auspicious day in Bhutan and celebrated as New Year in the country.

Bhutan had imposed a nationwide lockdown in August. The lockdown was relaxed in September. The Bhutan government has later on December 23 imposed a seven-day lockdown.