“We are glad to introduce this innovative fixed-dose combination”: Alok Malik

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has originated a fixed-dose combination of its novel, patent preserved and globally examined Sodium-Glucose Co-Transporter Inhibitor (SGLT2i) – Remogliflozin Etabonate and another broadly used DPP4 inhibitor (Dipeptidyl Peptidase 4 inhibitor) – Vildagliptin, in India.

The drugmaker said, “Glenmark is the first company in the world to launch Remogliflozin + Vildagliptin fixed-dose combination and India is the first country to get access to this FDC drug.” Glenmark Group Vice President and Business Head India Formulations Alok Malik said, “We are glad to introduce this innovative fixed-dose combination, which is cutting-edge, extensively researched, and at an affordable cost for patients in the country.”