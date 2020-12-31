Delhi police have arrested the Khalistani terrorist who killed the Shaurya Chakra awardee

New Delhi: Notorious Punjabi criminal and Khalistani terrorist Sukh Bikriwal have been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with a Pakistani spy agency. He was deported from Dubai and arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell at the New Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport. According to the Delhi Police, he will provide more information on the Khalistani terrorist attacks in Punjab.

Sukh Bikriwal is the main accused in the murder of Balwinder Sandhu of Punjab, who won the Shaurya Chakra award. He was implicated in Sandhu’s murder earlier in the day when police arrested five militants, including two Khalistanis, in connection with the December 7 attack in Delhi. Investigators also obtained vital information about his links to the ISI from the interrogation of the arrested terrorists.

