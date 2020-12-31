On December 29, the first U.S. government published dietary guidelines for infants and toddlers, suggest feeding only breast milk for at least six months and no joined sugar for children under age 2.

Barbara Schneeman, a nutritionist at the University of California, Davis said, “It’s never too early to start.” “You have to make every bite count in those early years.” Schneeman said, “I don’t think we’re finished with alcohol.” “There’s more we need to learn.” The guidelines said, “Introducing peanut-containing foods in the first year reduces the risk that an infant will develop a food allergy to peanuts.”

The dietary guidelines are published every five years by the Agriculture Department and the Department of Health and Human Services. The government practices them to introduce standards for school lunches and other programs.