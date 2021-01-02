Academicians support central government’s agricultural laws

More than 850 faculties of leading universities in various centers across the country supported the agricultural laws of the Central Government. They also released an open letter of signature, stating that the laws empowered farmers.

The letter said it strongly supported the Bill as citizens of India and as members of various educational institutions. Bills do not mean snatching food from the farmers’ bowl. They also believe in the government’s assurance that reforms are to protect the farmers’ income. The letter was signed by faculties from educational institutions like JNU, Delhi University and Banaras Hindu University.

Most of the people in India depend on agriculture. The letter states that the reforms in agricultural laws are for the good of the farmers. The new rules would free agricultural trade from all restrictions. This will help farmers sell their produce at competitive prices. The Central Government has repeatedly clarified that no factors are affecting the price of support in the three laws, but freeing agricultural trade from illegal market restrictions.