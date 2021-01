India’s total Covid-19 caseload reached 10,305,788 after the Union health ministry today registered that the country logged a total of 19,079 infections in the past 24 hours. India reported 9,906,387 recoveries.

The death toll of the nation surpassed 149,218. As per the recent report, there are 96.12% recoveries, 2.43% active cases and 1.45% fatalities in the country.