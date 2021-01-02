Do you love curry dishes? Know about the average calories and nutrition facts of kadhi badi

Kadhi Badi recipe is very famous in Bihar and UP and cooked almost on every occasion, even festivals are incomplete without kadhi badi. This recipe varies its process of preparation from place to place, even some ingredients may be added or removed as per the availability, let’s learn the basic method of cooking this recipe.

Bihari Style Kadhi Badi is a traditional blend of yogurt in spice masala to make a creamy kadhi which is served along with crispy chickpea flour Badi. Serve it with Jeera Rice for a delicious meal. In Northern India, pakoras are added to the gram flour gravy and sour yogurt is added to add flavor to it. They are eaten either with boiled rice or roti. In Gujarat and Rajasthan, it is usually served with khichdi, roti, paratha or rice. It is considered a light food. Gujarati and Rajasthani kadhi differs from the Uttar Pradesh variety.

There are 331 calories in 1 cup of Kadhi. One serving of Gujarati Kadhi gives 241 calories. Out of which carbohydrates comprise 97 calories, proteins account for 33 calories and the remaining calories come from fat which is 91 calories.