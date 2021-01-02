Four people of family dead in road accident

In a tragic incident, four members of a family died in road accident as a truck has hit the scooty they were travelling. The accident took place near a national highway over bridge in Chiruhali in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. As per police a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction has hit the scooty.

Also Read: 3 children die, 4 injured in house fire

The deceased were identified as Raj Gautam (23), a resident of Ajitmal, his sister Priti (20), nephew Vijay (10) and a 12-year-old niece. They were returning to Bhikhampur.

Police has arrested the truck driver. Police has also seized the truck.