Four people of family dead in road accident

In a tragic incident, four members of a family died in road accident as a truck has hit the scooty they were travelling. The accident took place near a national highway over bridge in Chiruhali in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. As per police a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction has hit the scooty.
The deceased were identified as Raj Gautam (23), a resident of Ajitmal, his sister Priti (20), nephew Vijay (10) and a 12-year-old niece. They were returning to Bhikhampur.
Police has arrested the truck driver. Police has also seized the truck.
