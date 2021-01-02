How a “Pak-national” became an interim village panchayat head in Uttar Pradesh???

Uttar Pradesh; Officials in Etah have said that they have withdrawn a 65-year-old Pakistani national, who has been staying in India on a long-term visa after marrying an Indian national, as the temporary village panchayat leader in Jalesar and demanded an investigation into her election.

District Panchayati raj officer Alok Priyadarshi said magistrate Sukhlal Bharti has called the investigation to understand how Bano Begum contrived to get an Aadhaar card and other records to get selected as a gram panchayat member and later the temporary village head. He counted Begum, who hails from Karachi in Pakistan, came to Etah about 40 years back after marrying Etah inhabitant Akhtar Ali. She has often applied for Indian citizenship.

“In the 2015 local body elections, Bano Begum was elected as a gram panchayat member. Gram pradhan Shehnaz Begum passed away on January 9th of 2020 and Begum was invited to perform as temporary gram pradhan.”A resident filed a complaint about Begum stating that she was working as gram pradhan without power as she is a Pakistani national. Bharti has also reached the police to file a case against Begum.