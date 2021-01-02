Poet Neelamperur Madhusoodanan Nair passed away….

Thiruvananthapuram: Poet Neelamperur Madhusoodanan Nair (84) passed away. He died at a private hospital following an age-related illness. Madhusoodanan Nair was born on March 25, 1936 in the village of Neelamperur in Kuttanad.

Kerala Sahitya Akademi’s first Kanakashree Award (1991) was for his book Mausalaparvam, and the Mooloor Memorial Award (1998) for his poem ‘Pazhkkinar’. State Children’s Literature Award for Children’s Poetry (1998). Chamatha has won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Poetry Award (2000).