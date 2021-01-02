Saudi Arabia announces important decision

Saudi Arabia has announced an important decision. The General Presidency of the Prophet’s Mosque Affairs in Saudi Arabia has allowed worshippers to perform prayers on the roof of the Prophet Mosque in the holy city of Medina.

The General Presidency of the Prophet’s Mosque Affairs has allowed worshippers to attend prayers of Fajr, Maghreb, Aisha and Friday . Around 10,000 worshippers can pray at the roof of the Prophet Mosque .

“The roof of the mosque has opened for worshippers since Thursday while putting precautionary measures in place,” Eng. Fahd Al Oufi, an official at the General Presidency said.

Saudi authorities allowed worshippers to return to pray in the mosque in October last year.