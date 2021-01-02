The river frothed up for miles, causing concern among the locals….

Russia: The Dudergofka River in St. Petersburg, Russia, frothed up. The wind spreads the froth all over the area. With this, the locals are also worried. Authorities have launched an investigation into the change in the river.

Authorities believe that the changes in the river may have been caused by chemicals being dumped into the river from nearby factories. The investigation team said that when the river water was examined, traces of oil were found and the presence of chemicals used in the manufacture of soap powder was identified.