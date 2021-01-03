Gulf country lifts entry ban: open borders

A gulf country has lifted the entry ban and reopened its borders. Saudi Arabia has removed the entry ban. The Saudi government has announced that the entry to the country by sea, land and air will be resumed from Sunday.

Saudi interior ministry has also issued some new entry rules. People coming from countries where the new variant of Covid-19 was found such as the UK, South Africa and any others, must stay at least 14 days out of these countries before entering Saudi Arabia. People coming from other countries must undergo 7-day mandatory home quarantine as a maximum or 3 days at least, with a mandatory laboratory examination using the (PCR) technology.

“The Saudi Arabia government has decided to lift the precautionary measures related to the spread of a new variant of coronavirus (Covid-19) in a number of countries, regarding the suspension of all international flights for travellers, entry to the Kingdom through its land and sea ports, which have been applied for a week from December 20, 2020 and extended for another week to be ended January 3, 2021 at 11:00am”, said the official statement.