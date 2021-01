Renowned Malayalam poet and film lyricist Anil Panachooran passed away. Panachooran passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest . He was under treatment for coronavirus infection. He died at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

Panachooran, a lawyer by profession was debuted into film industry in 2007 by writing songs for the Malayalam film ‘Arabaikahta’. He has also acted in the film too. He was one of the most popular Malayalam poet.