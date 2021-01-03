Rajasthan: The government imposed a night curfew in thirteen districts of the state

Because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan has determined to inflict a night curfew in 13 districts.

As per the report, the limitations will be exacted from 8 pm to 6 am in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar, and Ganganagar. Besides Rajasthan, Maharashtra too has inflicted a night curfew until January 31 among anxieties over the spread of the new strain of the virus identified in the United Kingdom.

Yesterday, the state registered 467 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths due to the disease. The total tally of the state reached 3,09,319 and the death toll increased to 2,705 with the five fatalities.