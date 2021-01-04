Are you craving for kheer? Here is some information on the average calorie count and nutrition facts of kheer

Kheer, Payasa, Payasam or Phirni, is a type of pudding from the Indian subcontinent. It is typically flavored with desiccated coconut, cardamom, raisins, saffron, cashews, pistachios, almonds, or other dry fruits and nuts. It is typically served during a meal or as a dessert.

Kheer is part of the Ayurvedic diet and is therefore considered to be restorative and good for health. For the Hindus, Shiva used to serve it to his devotees. Kheer is also associated with the construction of the famous Konark Temple. Kheer is a traditional Indian pudding made using milk, rice and a sweetener. Instead of rice, it can also be made with other ingredients like vermicelli, sago and even carrots. But rice kheer is the traditional one.

One serving of Rice Kheer gives 235 calories. Out of which carbohydrates comprise 122 calories, proteins account for 24 calories and the remaining calories come from fat which is 73 calories. One serving of Rice Kheer provides about 12 percent of the total daily calorie requirement of a standard adult diet of 2,000 calories. Though many types of kheer are prepared in a different way in different states. Sometimes sugar patients can also enjoy eating little kheer.