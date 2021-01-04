The Qatar Health Ministry said the messages and calls of the Covid defense app were fake

The Ministry of Public Health has said that the calls and messages received on behalf of Qatar’s Covid defense app, Ihtiras, are false. The Health Ministry said no one had been assigned to find personal information for the Ihtiras app. These calls come from the Ministry of Health and from hospitals. The ministry advised the people to be alert against this. The ministry also said that no such personal information should be transferred.

The Health Ministry has also issued a special notice to the customers yesterday for notification through the app. The information in Ihtiras is safe and it also keeps confidentiality. The Ministry is also working with other departments and departments in this regard. Ihtiras is an app for others to know if one has a covid. The Qatar government had prepared the app intending to curb the spread of Covid’s social spread. The Ihtiras app is a must for everyone who is currently out in Qatar. Only those with green status are allowed anywhere.

The Ihtiras app is one of the most important steps in the Kovid-19 defense industry in Qatar. Ihtiras means ‘reserve’. Ihtiras works through a database that connects all the installers, their contact list. The color of the barcode in the positive person’s app will turn red. If someone gets gray, it means someone who’s gone is infected with covid-19.