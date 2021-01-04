Virus Updates: India reported 16,504 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day

India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases reached 10,323,965 after the Union health ministry yesterday announced the country had logged a total of 18,177 new infections in the past 24 hours.

As per the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker updates, the global tally of cases, on the other hand, has passed 85 million and is presently at 85,059,632. The tracker also records that the disease has declared a total of 1,842,026 lives thus far, with the United States, with over 20 million cases, being the worst-affected country. India also reported 214 fatalities. The death toll of the country reached 149,649.