Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor buys a new swanky apartment

Bollywood actress Janvi Kapoor has acquired a new apartment in Juhu, Mumbai. Janvi is the daughter of actress Sridevi who passed away prematurely. The three-storey house is reported to be worth Rs 39 crore. Janvi owns the 14th, 15th, and 16th floors of the Araya Building in Juhu. According to media reports, the house was booked on December 7 and the contract was signed on December 10.

The actress has paid Rs 78 lakh as the registration of the apartments and the payment was made on December 10 while the deal was struck on December 7. Along with the three apartments, Janhvi has also been allotted six car-parking in the building which is home to many celebrities already. The carpet area of the flat as per the documents accessed by the property website is 3,456 square ft. Janhvi Kapoor will have neighbours like superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, her uncle Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan among others. Janhvi Kapoor has, on her Instagram feed, gave us glimpses of Lokhandwala house a few times.

