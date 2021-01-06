State government lifts night curfew in four districts

A state government has decided to lift the night curfew imposed in four districts in the state. Himchal Pradesh state government has announced this decision. The state government has lifted night curfew in the four districts of Shimla, Mandi, Kullu and Kangra. The state government has also decided to restore six day working in all government offices.

The cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has also decided to allow coaching classes with 50 percent capacity all over the state. The cabinet relaxed the condition of allowing no more than 50 persons in an indoor meeting to facilitate training of staff for election duty. All other restrictions of a maximum of 50 persons on social gatherings will continue.