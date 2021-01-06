Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

MUMBAI: Ten-day gains came to an end on Wednesday. The stock market lost ground after a long period of time as investors made widespread gains. Similarly, the wide-based National Stock Exchange index Nifty fell below 14,150. The Sensex lost 263.72 points. The stock closed at 48,174.06. Similarly, the wide-based National Stock Exchange index Nifty declined by 53.20 points to close at 14,146.30.

Shares of 1543 companies were down and 1494 shares were up on the BSE. 128 shares unchanged. Losses in global markets also weighed on the country’s indices. The biggest losers were ITC, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, and Hindustan Unilever. Shares of Powergrid Corp, Shree Cement, GAIL, Hindalco, and Grasim ended higher. Nifty IT and FMCG indices were the biggest losers. These caused a loss of about one percent. At the same time, the metal index rose one percent.

