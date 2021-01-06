Virus Updates: India reported 18,088 coronavirus cases in a single day

With 18,088 new infections, India’s Coronavirus caseload increased to 1,03,74,932 today.

As per the data released by the Union Health Ministry, the country’s Covid 19 death toll increased to 1,50,114 with 264 people dropping to the disease in 24 hours. Yesterday, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that India registered 16,375 fresh cases of the coronavirus and 201 fatalities.

The Union health secretary said, “We are prepared to roll out vaccine within 10 days of emergency use authorization approvals. The final call will be taken by the government.” NITI Aayog member Dr. V K Paul said, “Let’s hope this trend will continue. In terms of the new UK mutant issue, this variant has entered this country and 71 people have been isolated. This shows our capacity to mount that kind of a scientific investigation.”