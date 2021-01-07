Aircraft fleet to supply covid-19 vaccines to remotest parts of India….

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force is all set to take part in the distribution of vaccine against Covid-19. According to government sources, air force planes and other airlines will be used to transport the vaccine to several parts of the country. It is intended to use the Air Force’s C-130JS and AN-32S aircraft to deliver the vaccine to areas with limited transportation facilities.

Areas such as Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh will need more air force services. Air Force helicopters will also be used for this purpose if required. The vaccine will be delivered in special containers that can be refrigerated for up to 24 hours until it is delivered to local governments. Commercial aircraft also play an important role in the distribution of the vaccine by air. It is reported that the vaccine will be delivered to different areas within two days.

Last week, the Drug Controller General of India approved two vaccines for immediate use. Covishield, developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and released by Serum Institute, and Covaxin, Bharat Biotech, have been approved.