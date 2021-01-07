“Breaking News”; Ace fashion designer known for giving the Indian saree a contemporary touch passes away!!!

The inventor of the famous Indian fashion clothing brand, Satya Paul departed away on January 6. The designer breathed his last in Coimbatore in the Isha Yoga Centre. He was 78.

Isha Yoga Centre’s Sadhguru took to Twitter to share the news. He shared a picture of the designer and wrote about what an ideal human being Satya Paul was and what a great privilege it was to have him at the center. Sadhguru also said his outstanding contribution to the Indian fashion industry.

The tweet read, “#SatyaPaul, a shining example of what it means to live with immeasurable passion and unrelenting involvement. The distinct vision you brought to the Indian #fashion industry is a beautiful tribute to this. A privilege to have had you amongst us. Condolences & Blessings. -Sg (sic).”

#SatyaPaul, a shining example of what it means to live with immeasurable passion and unrelenting involvement. The distinct vision you brought to the Indian #fashion industry is a beautiful tribute to this. A privilege to have had you amongst us. Condolences & Blessings. -Sg pic.twitter.com/DNMZ0DXvOf — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) January 7, 2021

Satya Paul’s son Puneet Nanda revealed that his father had a stroke on December 2, 2020, after which he was gradually healing in a hospital. Instead of remaining in the hospital, Satya Paul desired to go back to the center which had been his home since 2015.

Nanda’s message read, “Satya Paul 2Feb 1942 – 6Jan 2021 – Thank you to all who have sent messages… a few notes about his passing (sic).” He added, “He had a stroke on Dec 2 and as he was slowly recovering in the hospital, his only wish was to get all the things he was being monitored and poked with – removed so he could fly away. We finally got clearance from doctors to take him back to Isha Yoga Center, his home since 2015. As per his wish, he gently passed on with blessings of the Master. (sic).”

https://www.facebook.com/puneetski/posts/10225755794580490

The message also read, “Most people are not aware, more than as a designer or entrepreneur, he has been steadfastly a seeker. In the 70’s his inner journey started with going to listen to talks with J. Krishnamurty, later he took sannyas from Osho. After Osho left in 1990, though he wasn’t seeking another Master, he discovered Sadhguru in 2007. He immediately started enjoying the path of yoga and eventually moved here in 2015. He has been a doorway for hundreds of people towards spirituality and all the Masters he was so blessed to have been with. (sic)”