“Monetary aid to Brahmin brides” ; Government introduces incentives for marriage

The Karnataka government has submitted two strategies to supply monetary assistance to Brahmin brides who come from the economically more vulnerable sections. Brahmins comprise around 3% to 5% of Karnataka’s voter base.

According to the Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board, under the ‘Arundhati’ scheme, families of Brahmin brides will obtain Rs 25,000. Under the ‘Maitreyi’ project, they will obtain Rs 3 lakh if the girl weds a priest in the state. The Brahmin board has already determined 500 for the Arundhati system and another 25 for Maitreyi. The board’s chairperson HS Sachidananda Murthy detailed a few more measures. “Brahmins who come from economically backward sections of society will be eligible,” he stated. “Other conditions contain that not only should the bride be from the Brahmin community, but it should also be her first marriage. The married couple will also have to give an implementation that they would stay married for a particular period of time.”

Murthy stated that the board has imposed some limitations on the inheritors of the projects. “The family has to produce a certificate confirming they are from the economically back class,” he told. “Moreover, they have to also belong to the [Brahmin] society.”The two systems have provoked intense responses from the Opposition, which has alleged that the plans were regressive. “Marriage is an individual preference and incentivizing specific kinds of marriages over others is regressive and anti-women,” said YB Srivatsa, the National Campaign Head for Youth wing of Congress. “Why can’t they give loans for Brahmin women entrepreneurs? Why not fund the education of poor Brahmin girls?”

Murthy, however, supported the projects stating that it was meant to uplift individuals, particularly priests. “They have a hard moment enduring because of work apprehension,” he added. “They can use the money we give and set up a small business to earn their living.”

The Brahmin board was specified up by the BS Yediyurappa-led government in July after the Centre presented the Economically Weaker Sections reservation for upper castes. The government has also launched a scheme in which Rs 500 a month will be offered to nearly 4,000 individuals who want to be trained in puja rituals and evening prayers. These schemes are being submitted at a time when the state is staggering beneath financial tension. In December, Yediyurappa had stated that there was an economic lapseof Rs 25,000 to 30,000 crore.