South Africa buys 1.5 million doses of Covid vaccine from the Serum Institute….

South Africa will buy 1.5 million doses of Covid vaccine from the Serum Institute in Pune. Health Minister said the vaccine was being bought for health workers across the country. In the first phase, 10 lakh doses of vaccine will be procured this month and 5 lakh doses by February, the minister said. The vaccine is purchased directly by the South African Department of Health from the Serum Institute.

A new strain of the virus is reported to be spreading in South Africa. On Wednesday, 21,832 new Covid cases and 844 deaths were reported in South Africa. Most hospitals are reported to be overcrowded.