Police arrests illegal arms supplier

Police has arrested an illegal arms dealer. The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested the illegal arms supplier identified as Ashish, a resident of Uttar Pradesh from Delhi on Friday. The police also seized 35 semi-automatic pistols and 60 rounds of live ammunition were seized from his possession.

The arrest was made in the wee hours as police followed a tip-off that Ashish will be delivering illegal weapons. Police said that a trap was laid and Ashish was arrested. Police also seized the car from which pistols and live ammunition were recovered.