COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases in 5000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: COVID-19 has been confirmed to 5528 people in the state today. The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 893, Kozhikode 599, Kottayam 574, Malappuram 523, Kollam 477, Pathanamthitta 470, Thrissur 403, Thiruvananthapuram 344, Alappuzha 318, Idukki 222, Palakkad 217, Wayanad 213, Kannur 182 and Kasaragod 93. During the last 24 hours, 61,239 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 9.03. A total of 84,06,202 samples have so far been sent for testing, including Routine sample, Sentinel sample, CBNAT, TRUNAT, POCT, PCR, RT, LAMP and antigen testing.

Today, 60 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state.4988 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 435 is not clear. There are currently 2,02,171 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,91,116 are under home / institutional quarantine and 11,055 in hospitals. A total of 1,268 people were admitted to the hospital today.