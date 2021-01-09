Former Chief Minister passes away

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Gujarat, Madhav Singh Solanki has passed away on Saturday. He was aged 93. Solanki died at his residence during his sleep. Madhav Singh Solanki served as Chief Minister of Gujarat four times. He was also former External Affairs Minister of India in the 1991-92.

Solanki was a two term MP of Rajya Sabha from Gujarat. He was also the longest serving chief minister of the state before Narendra Modi became CM.

Solanki was a member of the legislative assembly of the Bombay state in 1957-60 and then of the Gujarat legislative assembly from 1960-68. He became the chief minister of Gujarat for the first time in 1976. He was a member of the Rajya Sabha from 1988 to 1994, during which he held the portfolios as union minister of Planning (1988-89) and external affairs (1991). He was again elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1994. Solanki has been the president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee three times.

“Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji was a formidable leader, playing a key role in Gujarat politics for decades. He will be remembered for his rich service to society. Saddened by his demise. Spoke to his son, Bharat Solanki Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti. Beyond politics, Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji enjoyed reading and was passionate about culture. Whenever I would meet him or speak to him, we would discuss books and he would tell me about a new book he recently read. I will always cherish the interactions we had”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.