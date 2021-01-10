Bus travel is now free for women and senior citizens

Guwahati: The Assam government has announced the launch of the ‘Pink Bus’ project. For this, the government has allotted 25 buses within the city of Guwahati. The buses were inaugurated by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal yesterday. Launched as part of the Bhraman Sarathi project, the CM said the pink buses would be of great use to both adults and women.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has asked passengers to take care of these buses, which operate on five routes. The Chief Minister also lauded the staff of Assam State Transport and Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary for their excellent performance during the Corona epidemic. The Chief Minister had directed to ensure the safety of women and adults. Transport Minister Chandramohan said that such a project was implemented on that basis.

