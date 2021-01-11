“Gandharva Gaayaka” a tribute to Dr.KJ Yesudas released!!!

KJ Yesudas turned 81 on Sunday. A song titled “Gandharva Gaayaka” was released to pay tribute to the legendary singer. 28 singers, including KS Chithra, MG Sreekumar, Sujata Mohan, Srinivas, Venugopal, Biju Narayanan, Unni Menon, and Krishnachandran among others worked together to bring out the video.

Singer Shweta Mohan composed the song while BK Harinarayanan penned it. It was released on Sunday on Shweta’s YouTube channel. The song came with a small note Swetha added in the description of the video.

It read, “This is a song made, on behalf of all fans, for one of the greatest singers that our country has seen. This tribute to our Gaana Gandharvan was born out of the love and respect that each one of us has for ‘Dasettan’. She mentioned KJ Yesudas as ‘manaseeka guru’ for many generations and the ones yet to come.

The video was shared by many including prominent figures like Shankar Mahadevan, actor Mohanlal, and filmmaker Priyadarshan who shared it on Twitter.