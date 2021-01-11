New health threat and concern among Covid patients: New fungus reported…

Doctors have diagnosed some of the covid sufferers in the country with a rare fungal infection that causes them to lose their eyesight. They have been diagnosed with a fungal infection called mucormycosis. Ten people have been diagnosed with fungal infections at Delhi’s Sir Gangaram Hospital in the last 15 days, doctors said.

It is caused by an infection that affects the immune system. The average number of people diagnosed with mucormycosis is five per year. Experts say it is worrying that ten people have been diagnosed with the fungus in the last 15 days. Mucromycosis is more common in people with diabetes, kidney disease, and organ transplant surgery. Doctors also suspect that overdose of steroids may affect the immune system.

According to reports, some of the victims lost their eyesight and had to have their nose bones removed. Half of those infected lost their lives and the other half suffered serious aftereffects.