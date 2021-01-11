The whole of Pakistan was in darkness for 18 hours….

Islamabad: Pakistan was in darkness for 18 hours. The power cut, lasted for 18 hours due to a technical glitch. A landslide in South Pakistan caused darkness across the country. Seven employees were suspended following the incident.

The Central Electricity Board (CEB) has suspended employees of the Guddu thermal power plant in Sindh province for negligence. Seven people were suspended, including a manager and six employees. All major cities in Pakistan were completely darkened, including the capital Islamabad, the economic hub of Karachi, and the second largest city, Lahore.