Kuwaiti cabinet resigns after a month fueling political turmoil….

Kuwait City: In Kuwait, the rift between the government and parliament is sharpening. The ministers submitted their resignations to the Prime Minister.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al Ali Al Sabah and other ministers who arrived at the Seif Palace submitted their resignations to Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al Hamad Al Sabah.

The political crisis erupted when 38 MPs filed a motion of no-confidence against the Prime Minister and the new Kuwaiti government. At the same time, political observers predict that the trial will continue in parliament, where the opposition has a decisive influence, leading to tensions between the government and parliament.