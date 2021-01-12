Pope Francis and Queen Elizabeth received the COVID-19 vaccine

BERLIN: Pope Francis and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth have received the COVID-19 vaccine. The pope also called on all people to be vaccinated. He added that not taking the vaccine was tantamount to suicide and that the Vatican would launch a pro-vaccination campaign.

Beckingham Palace has confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II received the vaccine on Saturday. The court heard that the 94-year-old queen and her 99-year-old husband, Prince Philip, had received the vaccine. More than 1.5 million people in the UK have been vaccinated so far. More than 1.9 million people worldwide have now died from the virus, with new variants adding to soaring cases and prompting the re-introduction of restrictions on movement across the globe — even as with mass inoculation drives underway.

Also read: Boby Chemmanur to own Trump’s Rolls Royce