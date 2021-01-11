Boby Chemmanur to own Trump’s Rolls Royce

Businessman Boby Chemmanur is set to acquire the Rolls-Royce Phantom used by the outgoing US President Donald Trump. Boby Chemmanur has revealed on social media that he is participating in the auction to acquire the 2010 model Phantom used by Trump until he became the 45th President of the United States. The auction took place on the website of Mecam Auctions, an auction house in the United States. It was used until the presidency, but Trump is not currently the owner of this car. Praised as the last word in luxury, the more than a decade-old phantom is expected to be priced at $ 3 to $ 4 million (or between $ 2.20 and $ 2.90 million).

Featuring a luxury variant of the Rolls-Royce Phantom range itself, the car has so far covered 56,700 miles (91,249 km) with a theatrical package, starlight headliner and electronic curtain. In 2010, Rolls-Royce produced a total of 537 Phantom cars. But Trump’s identity is evident in the car; Trump’s autograph in Rolls-Royce’s Honors Manual. “I loved this car, it’s great! Best of luck,” Trump wrote in the manual.

Also read: Indian-American kicked Trump out of Twitter; Vijaya Gadde becomes a strong tech woman.