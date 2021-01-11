Indian-American kicked Trump out of Twitter; Vijaya Gadde becomes a strong tech woman.

The world is shocked to learn that the decisive decision to expel Donald Trump’s Twitter account, which have the most followers in the world, was made by an Indian-American in the US. Vijaya Gadde, 45, has permanently fired US President Donald Trump from Twitter.

Gaddy states: “The account of @realDonaldTrump has been permanently suspended from Twitter due to the risk of further violence. We’ve also published our policy enforcement analysis–you can read more about our decision here.” Vijaya Gadde has garnered a lot of attention and has been profiled by some of the leading US publications. The Politico described Vijaya as “the most powerful social media executive you’ve never heard of”. Instyle magazine listed her in The Badass 50 2020: Meet the women who are changing the world.

